COVID-19: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

Telegraph UK reports that Prince Charles is displaying mild symptoms and is in self-isolation.

The newspaper said a Clarence House spokesman who confirmed the development explained that the prince is in good health and has been working from home.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

The Spokesman also confirmed that the Duchess of Cornwall has been tested but she does not have the virus.

“The Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

