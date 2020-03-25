Nigerian singer, Runtown promises to give away N10M to fans amid coronavirus scare

Douglas Jack Agu, Nigerian singer better known as Runtown, has announced a N10 million giveaway to help people stock up in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

The gifted singer disclosed this on his social media page on Wednesday, while calling on fans who are financially-strapped to send their account numbers.

“Hope everyone is staying safe. Times are extremely tough and I am certain there are people with no money to stock up on survival essentials. Will be giving out N10 million to this cause. Kindly drop your account details,” he wrote on Twitter.



NOTE: OBVIOUSLY 10 MILLION NAIRA WOULD NOT GO ROUND, SO IF YOU HAVE OTHER MEANS TO SUSTAIN YOURSELF, RESPECTFULLY DON’T SEND IN YOUR ACCOUNT https://t.co/JXsrQ1Wy26 — Runtown (@iRuntown) March 25, 2020

“Note: Obviously, N10 million would not go round. So, if you have another means to sustain yourself, respectfully don’t sent in your account.”

His announcement comes against the backdrop of a proposed nationwide lockdown by the country’s authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, had ordered the shut down of markets, apart from those where food and medical items are sold.

The development has resulted into panic-buying of essential items by many people.

Runtown further stretches the list of celebrities advocating the need to help others amid the coronavirus crisis which have left many unemployed.

Nigerian rapper better known as CDQ, earlier canvassed rent cuts by property owners to help their tenants amid the economic burden of the coronavirus outbreak.



