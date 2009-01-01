COVID-19: APC hails Gov. Wike
The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has hailed the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for taking necessary measures to ensure zero case of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus pandemic in the state.
The Rivers APC also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the relentless
efforts of his administration to reduce the effect of the global scourge.
Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, the State capital, the immediate past
Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone, said the Governor had done well in
his preventive measures in making sure the State does not record any case of
the dreaded virus.
The APC called on stakeholders in the State to support the government,
adding that there was no place of partisan politics in the fight against
Coronavirus.
“At this point in time, we all must lend our voices and support the efforts by the Federal Government and the Rivers State government to stem and defeat Coronavirus in Nigeria and in our dear state,” he said.
“At a perilous time that threatens our common humanity, partisan politics has no place. We must join hands with all and sundry to defeat this common enemy of mankind.”
