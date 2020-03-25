COVID-19: Lagos Govt disinfects bus stops, motor parks (VIDEO)
The Lagos State Government has begun the disinfection of bus stops and motor parks in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Some officials of the state were seen
disinfecting bus stops in Surulere and Ojuelegba areas of the state on
Wednesday.
This is coming after the state government denied news reports that Lagos was on lock down following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s update on the steps taken to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.
The statement read: “The impression created by such reports is erroneous;
Lagos is not on lock down despite the stringent measures introduced by the
government.
“Mr. Governor, who is the Incident Commander, only urged private sector
establishments to introduce measures that will support the government’s efforts
at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.
“Governor Sanwo-Olu suggested that banks should enhance their online banking
services to enable their customers have transactions without visiting banking
halls.
”All markets that are not selling food, pharmaceutical products, water,
medical equipment and other essential materials are to close down,” he said.
