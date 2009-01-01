Nigeria to benefit as IMF, World Bank ask bilateral lenders to suspend debt repayment
5 hours 32 minutes ago
The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group have asked official bilateral lenders to suspend debt repayments from International Development Association (IDA) countries.
The Bretton Wood institutions made the request in a joint statement released
on Wednesday.
The International Development Association is an international financial
institution which offers concessional loans and grants to the world’s poorest
developing countries.
“The coronavirus outbreak is likely to have severe economic and social
consequences for IDA countries, home to a quarter of the world’s population and
two-thirds of the world’s population living in extreme poverty,” the statement
read.
“With immediate effect—and consistent with national laws of the creditor countries—the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund call on all official bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments from IDA countries that request forbearance.”
“This will help with IDA countries’ immediate liquidity needs to tackle
challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak and allow time for an assessment
of the crisis impact and financing needs for each country.”
Leaders of G-20 countries were also urged to task the IMF and World Bank
with making assessments to identify countries with “unsustainable debt
situations and to prepare a proposal for comprehensive action by official
bilateral creditors to address both the financing and debt relief needs of IDA
countries”.
The World Bank Group and the IMF said it is important to provide a global
sense of relief for developing countries send a strong signal to financial
markets.
The World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund are headed by David
Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva (both pictured) respectively.
