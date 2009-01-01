COVID-19: Chloroquine not approved for treatment of Coronavirus – NCDC warns Nigerians
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned against the use of Chloroquine for the purpose of treating COVID-19.
NCDC said the use of chloroquine and its derivatives for the management of
the ravaging coronavirus pandemic has not been approved.
This was part of a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle on
Wednesday where it also warned Nigerians against self-medication.
The tweet says, “Please remember that the use of chloroquine and its
derivatives for the management of coronavirus disease has not been validated
and approved
“Self-medication can cause harm and lead to death. Do not misuse drugs”
Recall that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control
(NAFDAC) had last weekend explained its position on Chloroquine use
NAFDAC said it only gave approval to a pharmaceutical company, to produce
more Chloroquine as a clinical trial for the cure of coronavirus and not for
patients use.
