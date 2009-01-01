Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Presidency confirms President Buhari’s test result

- The presidency confirms that President Muhammadu Buhari tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection

- Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, describes the test result as a thing of joy

- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has also tested negative for the global disease also known as Covid-19

The presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari tested negative for the novel Coronavirus infection.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity made the confirmation in a statement on Wednesday, March 25, Channels TV reports.

The presidency says Buhari’s test result is a thing of joy

The presidential spokesperson said the result is a thing of joy.

Similarly, amidst coronavirus scare in Aso Rock Villa, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has tested negative for the global disease also known as Covid-19.

This was made public by Femi Ojudu, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political affairs, on Wednesday, March 25.

Meanwhile, Ekiti state has been plunged into anxiety after Governor Kayode Fayemi confirmed he has taken coronavirus test after meeting with two confirmed cases.

Fayemi made this known in a tweet on his verified official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, March, 25, at exactly 10:57 am. The governor's revelation came in barely twenty-four hours after President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive to the deadly infection.

Fayemi said he has gone on self-isolation since Tuesday evening, March 24, after confirmation that two of the people who he had a meeting with tested positive.

The governor, however, also urged colleagues and people who might have established contact with him to do the Covid-19 test and go on self-isolation to avoid further spread.

Following his attendance at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings, Governor Godwin Obaseki has gone into self-isolation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 25, by Obaseki's media aide, Crusoe Osagie, it was revealed that the meetings were also attended by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, both of whom have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, Osagie made it clear that Obaseki at the moment has not exhibited any symptom of the virus, The Nation reports.

In another report, a Nobel laureate and playwright, Professor Wole Soyinka, has lambasted the federal government's response to the deadly coronavirus that has affected 46 people in Nigeria. Soyinka speaking to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Lagos, in reaction to the cases said that the government should have taken measures that would have helped deal with the crisis such as enough isolation centres, well-stocked pharmacies and research centres.

The playwright also took a swipe at religious leaders that ignored government directives about social distancing, noting that they were treated with kid gloves by the government.

