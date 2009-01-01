Home | News | General | Just in: Coronavirus test result of Nasarawa governor Abdullahi Sule announced

- Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa state has reportedly tested negative for coronavirus

- The Nasarawa state governor has, however, taken the precautionary measure to self-isolate and work from home so as to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus

- Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state is the first Nigerian governor to test positive for coronavirus

Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa state has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a statement released by the state government on Wednesday, March 25.

The statement indicated that Governor Sule had earlier invited his medical team to conduct comprehensive tests on his person and obtain samples.

"All results so far show that he is negative. The public will be kept abreast of any new developments as regards the health status of His Excellency, Abdullahi Sule," the statement read partly.

Though the results are negative, Legit.ng gathers that Governor Sule has taken the precautionary measure to self-isolate and work from home so as to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

In a similar development, the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, has reportedly gone on self-isolation after possible exposure to some of Nigeria's confirmed coronavirus cases.

Governor Bello took the decision to self-isolate following his presence at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting which was held on Wednesday, March 18.

Legit.ng notes that the meeting was attended by a lot of Governors, including Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mary Noel Berje, Governor Bello's media aide, said the Niger state governor has been tested and is now awaiting his status as he self-isolates.

Member of Governor Bello's family have also undergone the test and are waiting for their results.

Also, Governor Kayode Fayemi confirmed he has taken coronavirus test after meeting with two confirmed cases.

Fayemi made this known in a tweet on his verified official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, March, 25.

The governor's revelation came in barely twenty-four hours after President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive to the deadly infection.

The fear at Aso Rock was heightened as three aides who established contact with the chief of staff also allegedly tested positive for the virus.

Similarly, the presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection. Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity made the confirmation in a statement on Wednesday, March 25.

