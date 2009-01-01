Home | News | General | Real Madrid superstar 'fired' because of what he did to Cristiano Ronaldo (see details)

- Cristiano Ronaldo got floored at Real Madrid last two seasons by Hernando

- The Portuguese was angry with the way he fell on the ground

- Zidane however axed Manu Hernando from training with the first team

Manu Hernando was reportedly axed from the Real Madrid first team training session after flooring Cristiano Ronaldo when the Portuguese was still at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This incident according to Marca happened two years ago and the Spanish footballer has not been called to training since he made Ronaldo fall on the ground.

Last two seasons, Real Madrid were having smooth runs in the Champions League even though their performances in the La Liga were not impressive.

Then Zinedine Zidane decided to split the team into two sides for training in Valdebebas in their quest to win the Champions League which they eventually won.

And during the training, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manu Hernando went for a loose ball in which the Spaniard made a bad challenge against the Portuguese.

Liverpool star snubs Okocha, Kanu, names his best Nigerian player ever (it's a huge surprise)

Cristiano Ronaldo was said to be very livid with the challenge when he fell on the ground and Manu Hernando tender an apology immediately and the training continued.

But Zinedine Zidane was not pleased with such tackle and axed Manu Hernando from the first team as he refused to call him up for training again since then.

Real Madrid went on to win the Champions League beating Liverpool in the final in which Cristiano Ronaldo then left the side after spending nine years at the club.

Manu Hernando on the other hand was loaned to Racing Santander in January this year where he has been getting regular playing time.

Meanwhile, his contract at Real Madrid will expire next summer and Racing Santander are planning to sign him permanently.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sure knows how to surprise his family after he bought a white Porsche Boxster for his mother on her birthday five years ago.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

Dolores Aveiro who is currently recovering from the stroke she suffered earlier this month celebrates her birthday on every New Year's eve - which made it more special for her.

Although she has been discharged from the hospital, no one has new information about the mother of four as coronavirus has forced most countries to go on lockdown.

After taking delivery of the shipment, the 65-year-old took to her social media page to express her excitement and also show her followers what her son just bought as a present.

4-yr-old boxer: I want to become a world champion | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...