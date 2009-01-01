Home | News | General | BREAKING: Bauchi governor’s brother reportedly kidnapped

- An elder brother to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has been reportedly kidnapped

- The victim was whisked away around 7.30pm at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis

- This is coming a day after the Bauchi state governor tested positive for coronavirus, a deadly disease spreading across countries

A day after testing positive for coronavirus, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has also been hit with another tragedy.

According to Channels TV, an elder brother to the Bauchi state governor was kidnapped in the evening of Wednesday, March 25.

The newspaper reports that the victim was whisked away around 7.30pm at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis, adding that the development has also been confirmed by a senior special assistant to Governor Bala.





Nigerian Tribune in its version of the report states that the victim's name is Yaya Adamu, adding that the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with his family.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed tested positive for the global pandemic known as coronavirus.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday, March 24, by Mukhtar Gidado, the senior special assistant to Governor Mohammed on media.

This came just one day after the governor made it known that he was in self-isolation at his official residence in the state.

Gidado in a press statement pointed out that six tests involving the governor's family members and aides were carried out. The media aide revealed that of the results released it was discovered that only the governor tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Governor Mohammed has said he is doing okay without any adverse manifestation of the deadly coronavirus symptoms.

Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed this information on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 25, after he got in touch with the governor.



Mohammed said: "I am currently ok without any adverse manifestation of the symptoms. I advise all my compatriots out there to take this pandemic very seriously."

The governor urged Nigerians to avoid unnecessary contacts and stay at home.

