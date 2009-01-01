Home | News | General | Comedian Kevin Hart, wife Eniko expecting second child together

- Kevin Hart's wife Eniko was the first to announce the good news via Instagram

- Two hours later, the comedian shared a photo of his wife's baby bump and excitedly said he and his lady would soon welcome another baby

- Their friends and family already knew and were excited they could finally share the good news with the rest of the world

Popular US comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish Hart are expecting their second baby together.

The thrilled father and his better half announced the good news via social media after hiding it for a couple of months.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Both the parents to be posted photos of Eniko’s baby bump on their Instagram pages with the caption “soon to be family of six.”

Their friends and family were over the moon and could finally heave a sigh of relief after trying to hide the good news for months.

The likes of Lala Anthony, Taraji P Henson and other celebrity pals of the duo wished the couple all the best in their new journey and praised the two for being perfect parents already.

The two still have not shared how far along they are or when they expect to welcome their baby.

Their fans even started speculating the gender of the new Hart in the comment sections.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Kevin and Eniko share a son together and the two welcomed the little boy back in 2017 amidst cheating controversies.

Their marriage was rocky at the time and Kevin once admitted his little boy saved his relationship.

The standup comedian and actor already has two kids – a boy and a girl from his former marriage with author Torrei Hart.

He and Eniko both help his former wife raise the children and are the ideal example of a workable blended family set up.

Eniko gets along with the entertainer’s kids very well and has been hailed by her fans many times for trying hard to kill off the term evil stepmum.

Ever since she and Kevin started dating, she has learnt to be involved in the lives of the actor’s son and daughter and the kids adore her more than life itself.

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

The beauty often goes out with the little ones and spoils them from time to time just like they were her own flesh and blood.

On many occasions, Eniko has referred to her husband’s kids as her son and daughter.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, opened up about his cheating scandal. She told all in Hart's Netflix docu-series titled Kevin Hart: Don't F*** This Up. Eniko said she found out about Kevin cheating through Instagram. She said: "I don't know who it was [that sent the message]. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman." Eniko was about eight months pregnant at the time.

Top Nigerian Celebrities’ Kids You Can’t Stop Admire | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...