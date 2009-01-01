Home | News | General | Barcelona star seek loan move to either Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, after clubs refuse to buy him

- Philippe Coutinho is set to be offered to Premier League clubs on loan in the summer

- Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all lined up for the Brazilian midfielder

- The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and no club have made an offer for a permanent deal

Philippe Coutinho is yet to find a club that would rescue his career at Barcelona for a £72milion pricetag placed on him, reports in Spain claim.

This has resulted in top Premier League sides including Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham linked to the former Liverpool star.

Barcelona are yet to find a club willing to pay their fixed price for the Brazilian midfielder, according to Spanish news media outfit Marca.

Coutinho joined Barca in January 2018 for £142m but has failed to meet expectations in the promising move from Anfield.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and has fallen out of favour with the club's new boss Hans-Dieter Flick.

And the Bundesliga giants have confirmed that the attacking midfielder will not be signed on a permanent basis despite his nine goals and eight contributions in all competitions this season.

It is understood Barcelona are ready to offer him to another club in a loan deal in the summer, possibly an English top-flight side.

He has ruled out returning to his former club Liverpool, but has attracted interests from a number of Premier League clubs.

