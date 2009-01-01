Home | News | General | Huge loss as DR Congo president’s aide dies of Covid-19

- The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded another coronavirus deaths, making a total of three so far

- Jean-Joseph Mukendi wa Mulumba, an aide to DR Congo's president, is the latest victim of Covid-19 in the country

- Mulumba's coronavirus infection was traced to his trip to France where he went for a medical check-up

DR Congo has lost an important aide to President Félix Tshisekedi, Jean-Joseph Mukendi wa Mulumba, to the deadly coronavirus spreading across the African continent and other parts of the world.

According to BBC, Mulumba is the third person to die of Covid-19 complications in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Legit.ng gathers that the deceased is a respected human rights lawyer and the acting head of President Tshisekedi’s legal advisory council.

His coronavirus infection was traced to his trip to France where he went for a medical check-up.

Many in DR Congo have reportedly described Mulumba's death as a huge loss.

Rights activist Anneke Van Woudenberg wrote on Twitter:

DR Congo has confirmed 48 cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, President Tshisekedi on Tuesday, March 24, announced the closure of the country's borders and isolated the capital where most of the cases have been reported, from the rest of the country.

In another related report, Burkina Faso's four ministers have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus as the African continent battles with the surge in the number of infected people.

The country’s health emergency response operations centre also allegedly reported two new deaths on Saturday, March 21.

Legit.ng gathers that Burkina Faso's ministers of foreign affairs, interior, education, and mines and quarries have all tested positive for coronavirus.

The West African country said it has recorded three deaths since the outbreak of the deadly virus, adding that 24 new cases were confirmed on Friday, March 20.

In Nigeria, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for the virus. The development was confirmed on Tuesday, March 24, by Mukhtar Gidado, the senior special assistant to Governor Mohammed on media.

This came just one day after the governor made it known that he was in self-isolation at his official residence in the state.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mohammed had gone on self-isolation after it was established that he had contact with the son of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku's son, whose name was not mentioned, tested positive for coronavirus after returning to the country amid Covid-19 scare.

Disclosing the development in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday night, March 22, Atiku said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been duly informed about the situation.

The former vice president also added that his son had been moved to the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

