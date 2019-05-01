Home | News | General | Breaking: Bauchi Gov’s Brother kidnapped
COVID-19: Electricity workers threaten shut down over failure to protect staff
COVID-19: Oyo govt tells civil, public servants to stay off work for two weeks

Breaking: Bauchi Gov’s Brother kidnapped



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari has favoured Northeast zone in appointments more than others ― Bauchi gov
Bala Mohammed

By Idowu Bankole

The elder brother of the Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed has just been confirmed kidnapped this evening.

According to a source, close to the family, Adamu Mohammed Duguri,  was allegedly taken captive around 7:30 pm on Wednesday at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.

This kidnap incident is coming barely 24 hours after the younger brother, the governor of Bauch state, Bala Mohammedtested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease.

Details shortly.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173