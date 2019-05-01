Home | News | General | Breaking: Bauchi Gov’s Brother kidnapped

Bala Mohammed

By Idowu Bankole

The elder brother of the Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed has just been confirmed kidnapped this evening.

According to a source, close to the family, Adamu Mohammed Duguri, was allegedly taken captive around 7:30 pm on Wednesday at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.

This kidnap incident is coming barely 24 hours after the younger brother, the governor of Bauch state, Bala Mohammedtested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease.

Vanguard

