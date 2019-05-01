Breaking: Bauchi Gov’s Brother kidnapped
- 2 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
By Idowu Bankole
The elder brother of the Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed has just been confirmed kidnapped this evening.
According to a source, close to the family, Adamu Mohammed Duguri, was allegedly taken captive around 7:30 pm on Wednesday at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.
This kidnap incident is coming barely 24 hours after the younger brother, the governor of Bauch state, Bala Mohammedtested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease.
Details shortly.
Vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles