Suspected herdsmen abduct man in Delta after eating his wife’s rice

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped a young man in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State after the hoodlums ate his wife’s rice.

The man who was simply identified as Joseph was abducted at Graceland Estate in the community during the heavy downpour Monday night.

The suspected Fulani herdsmen, according to the man’s wife in a trending video, attacked their apartment and compelled the wife to prepare rice for them which they ate before taking the man to yet unknown destination.

According to the wife, the hoodlums forced their window open, lamenting that they pointed a gun on her husband and ordered him to open the door.

She said: “We were in the house when we heard some signs on our window. They told my husband to open the window. When the window was opened, they used a gun to face him and asked him to open the door.

“They brought my husband out under the rain and asked him to lie down and they took me inside and asked me to prepare rice for them which I did. They took all my husband’s shoes, clothes, phones, ATM cards, and all my jewelry.

Affirming that the persons who attacked them and abducted her husband were Fulani herdsmen, she said the hoodlums spoke Fulani language during the operation.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, adding that the State Police command was on the trail of the criminals. She expressed optimism that the victim would be rescued unhurt.

vanguard

