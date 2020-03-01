Home | News | General | Italian Nurse Commits Suicide After Testing Positive For Coronavirus (Photos)

An Italian nurse killed herself after testing positive for coronavirus and fearing she had infected others, a nursing federation has revealed.

Daniela Trezzi, 34, was working on the front line of the coronavirus crisis at a hospital in Lombardy, the worst-affected region of Italy.

The National Federation of Nurses of Italy confirmed her death and expressed its ‘pain and dismay’ in a statement last night.

The federation said the nurse had been suffering ‘heavy stress’ because she feared she was spreading the virus while trying to bring the crisis under control.

It came as Italy’s death toll surged again yesterday with 743 new fatalities recorded in one day, dampening hopes that the tide was starting to turn.

