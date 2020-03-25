Coronavirus: Nigerian Air Force moves Jack Ma’s medical supplies from Lagos to Abuja
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has transported to Abuja, the medical supplies donated by Jack Ma amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The NAF made this known in a tweet on Wednesday.
“COVID-19: The Nigerian Air Force airlifts medical materials donated to Nigeria by Jack Ma Foundation from Lagos to Abuja”, it read.
The military arm also posted images of a plane, government officials and NAF senior officers at the Lagos airport.
One of the photos showed the tons of supplies arranged inside the aircraft.
The shipment landed in Lagos on Tuesday via an Ethiopian Airlines flight.
It included 5.4 million face masks, 1.08 million detection test kits, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 sets of protective face shields.
Jack Ma is a Chinese business mogul and founder of Alibaba Group.
Many Nigerian billionaires have remained silent on possible intervention or donations.
Coronavirus has killed two people in Nigeria, including an American.
Confirmed cases of the global pandemic in Africa’s most populous nation is currently 46.
Fears that the figure may rise has led to increased campaign on social distancing, good personal hygiene among other preventive measure.
Fears that the figure may rise has led to increased campaign on social distancing, good personal hygiene among other preventive measure.

The federal and state governments have also taken actions including travel ban, shut of land borders, schools, offices as well as social and religious centres.
