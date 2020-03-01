Home | News | General | Presidency Reacts To Buhari’s Coronavirus Test Result

Following reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s coronavirus test, the presidency has reacted.

The Presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari tested negative for the novel Coronavirus, Channels Television has reported.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina who confirmed it, said that the status is a thing of joy.

The report on Buhari’s status comes on the heels of a similar report regarding the health of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The media aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande had in a tweet on Tuesday noted that his principal was in self-isolation after the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, on Wednesday, Akande stated that the Vice President had tested negative.

He said an official statement about the development will be issued by the Vice President’s Office soon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...