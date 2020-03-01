Home | News | General | REVEALED! Abba Kyari Has Other Ailments That Can Hamper His Rate Of Recovery From Coronavirus

It has been revealed that Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari has some other underlying ailments that may hamper his recovery from coronavirus.

Doctors attending to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, have obtained his medical records from Wellington Hospital, St. John’s Wood, London, The PUNCH can confirm.

Kyari, The PUNCH learnt, had some other ailments which could hamper his rate of recovery from COVID-19.

A source at the Ministry of Health said, “From the information at my disposal, chief’s (Kyari’s) medical records have been sent via email from Wellington Hospital where he goes for his check-up and also gets his treatment.

“He has some other health conditions which will be kept confidential. We are hoping for the best.”

The Wellington Hospital, which is located in North London, is the largest independent hospital in the UK.

It offers cardiac services, neurosurgery, liver and HBP medicine, rehabilitation, gynecology, orthopedics, and other services, according to Wikipedia.

Kyari was in December 2016 flown from Nigeria to London on emergency and attended to at Wellington Hospital.

Panic on Tuesday gripped some governors and ministers as Kyari, and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, tested positive for COVID-19.

The panic among the governors and the ministers stemmed from the fact that Kyari after his return from foreign trips a few days ago attended the Federal Executive Council meeting last Wednesday, while Mohammed was at the National Executive Council meeting last Thursday.

After Nigeria recorded the first coronavirus case on February 27, Kyari visited Germany and Egypt.

In Germany, he and the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, on March 9, met Siemens officials over the power deal signed with the company.

Source: The PUNCH

