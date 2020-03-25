Home | News | General | BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria jump up to 51
BREAKING NEWS: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria jump up to 51



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  59 minutes ago
Nigeria announced new cases of COVD-19 on Wednesday night, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 51, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has disclosed.

The NCDC on its website said, “On the 25th March 25, 2020, Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51 cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

“Of the new six cases reported on March 25, three are in Lagos State, one is in Osun State, one in Rivers State, and one is in FCT. All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.”

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers

3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case

As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are

51 confirmed cases
2 discharged
1 death pic.twitter.com/DmJ47wntZ6

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 25, 2020

