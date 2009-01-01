Weather Forecast: NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery activities from Thursday to Saturday

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja said moisture content had extended up to parts of north west region enhancing cloud to build up.

According to it, there are better prospect of rainfall activities over northern region, while rainfall activities are expected over the coastal belt of the country.



“For Thursday, cloudy conditions with spells of sunshine are expected to prevail over the north, down to the central states, apart from Mambilla Plateau and Jalingo, where thunderstorms are likely during the morning hours.

“There are chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa, Abuja, Lokoja, Sothern Kaduna, Jos, Mambilla Plateau, Jalingo and southern Borno, leaving the remaining parts of the north in cloudy to sunny conditions in the afternoon/evening period.

“It should be predominantly cloudy over the inland and coastal belt of the south in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over Enugu and Calabar during afternoon/evening period,” it said.

It further said that due to the southward pull of the Inter-Tropical Discontinuity (ITD), northern parts of the country are expected to be sunny throughout the forecast moment on Friday.

It forecasts cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine over central region in the morning and thundery activities later in the day, over high grounds of central states with chances of thunderstorms over Mambilla plateau and Jalingo.

According to the agency, the inland and coastal cities are likely to be under cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours.

“For Saturday, sunny conditions should prevail over northern region throughout forecast period.

“Central states are likely to be cloudy with sunshine intervals for forecast time, while cloudy conditions are envisaged over inland and coast during morning hours with prospects of some thunderstorms during afternoon/evening period,” it said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com