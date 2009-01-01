Double Trouble: Few hours after getting Coronavirus, Bauchi governors' brother is kidnapped
Yaya Adamu, the elder brother of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been kidnapped.
It was gathered that he was kidnapped at 7.30 pm on Wednesday at Ungwan Jaki in Bauchi metropolis by unknown gunmen.
This is coming about 72 hours after the governor went into self-isolation following his contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus.
The governor was later confirmed positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Bauchi State Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday evening.
