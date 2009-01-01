Home | News | General | Double Trouble: Few hours after getting Coronavirus, Bauchi governors' brother is kidnapped
Local airlines; Max Air, Air Peace, Dana Air, Arik suspend flights over coronavirus fears
COVID-19: Anthony Joshua in self-isolation after meeting Prince Charles

Double Trouble: Few hours after getting Coronavirus, Bauchi governors' brother is kidnapped



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 57 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Yaya Adamu, the elder brother of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has been kidnapped.

It was gathered that he was kidnapped at 7.30 pm on Wednesday at Ungwan Jaki in Bauchi metropolis by unknown gunmen.

This is coming about 72 hours after the governor went into self-isolation following his contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor was later confirmed positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Bauchi State Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday evening.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179