Breaking: Nigeria confirms five new Covid-19 cases, total now 51 as Rivers joins states with coronavirus

- Nigeria's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, has risen to 51

- The development has been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

- According to the NCDC, two of the new cases are in Lagos, two are in Abuja while the remaining one is in Rivers state

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of the raging coronavirus in the country as Rivers state gets its first case.

According to the NCDC, two of the new cases are in Lagos, two are in Abuja while the remaining one is in Rivers state.

With the new confirmed cases, Nigeria now has 51 cases with two patients discharged and one death, as of Wednesday evening, March 25.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa state has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a statement released by the state government on Wednesday evening.

The statement indicated that Governor Sule had earlier invited his medical team to conduct comprehensive tests on his person and obtain samples.

"All results so far show that he is negative. The public will be kept abreast of any new developments as regards the health status of His Excellency, Abdullahi Sule," the statement read partly.

Though the results are negative, Legit.ng gathers that Governor Sule has taken the precautionary measure to self-isolate and work from home so as to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Similarly, the presidency has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari tested negative for the novel Coronavirus infection.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity made the confirmation in a statement also on Wednesday.

The presidential spokesperson said the result is a thing of joy.

Also, amidst coronavirus scare in Aso Rock Villa, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has tested negative for the global disease.

This was made public by Femi Ojudu, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political affairs.

Also on coronavirus, the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, has reportedly gone on self-isolation after possible exposure to some of Nigeria's confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Governor Bello took the decision to self-isolate following his presence at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting which was held on Wednesday, March 18.

Legit.ng notes that the meeting was attended by a lot of governors, including Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

