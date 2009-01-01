Home | News | General | COVID-19 requires collective responses from both leaders and citizens - APC chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Dr Salihu Lukman, has described the dreaded Coronavirus as a leveller and a survival challenge for both Nigerian leaders and the followers.

Lukman said the current situation also presented an opportunity for both the leaders and followers choose the values that should drive people's national life.

In an article the director-general of the PGF signed on Wednesday, March 25, he said the earlier all Nigerians come to terms with the fact that the COVID-19 is a leveller, the better for all.

His words: “The issue is whether as Nigerians we want to unlock all the possible opportunities that the COVID-19 pandemic present or we want to remain stuck to the negative mindsets, which reduces us to behave with little considerations to what qualifies us as human beings.

“It is all about choosing the values that should drive our national life. It is a challenge for both leaders as well as citizens. It is the survival challenge, which COVID-19 present. Today, it is COVID-19, who knows what will be next.

“The task of responding to such a challenge requires collective responses from both leaders and citizens. COVID-19 being the leveller it is, tests our humanity across both leaders and citizens. The earlier we come to terms with this fact, the better for all of us.”

He noted that non-governmental initiatives are springing up across the world to support government initiatives to tackle the dreaded virus.

Lukman queried why this cannot be said to be the case in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, because the reality of our national life has made citizens to distrust all our leaders at all levels, public conversations around these issues are cynical and full of anger.

“In the circumstance, all that appear to dominate all our news platforms are negative commentaries and in some respect doomsday analysis and projections.

“With such reality, we may just be setting ourselves, as a nation, for a disaster,” he added.

He continued: “As a result, we are witnessing expressions of joy when our leaders are infected by COVID-19 virus. And our leaders are also not open to public suggestions and recommendations.

“It is virtually a case of establishing a negative equilibrium, which negates all possible engagements between our leaders and citizens on how best to respond to the policy challenge that COVID-19 posed to the nation.”

Meanwhile, the federal government has alerted Nigerians to the existence of an android-based malicious and fraudulent coronavirus ransomware application.

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed raised the alarm via a press statement and said the application claims to provide updates on the virus and infections near the user.

The minister warned the general public not to download the app and to seek updates on the pandemic only from appropriate authorities, adding that it is fake.

