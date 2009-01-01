Home | News | General | Chelsea star finally gives final verdict on future at Stamford Bridge

Pedro Rodriguez has finally spilled it out about his future with Chelsea beyond the summer.

The Spanish attacker has confirmed he will be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Pedro joined the Blues in 2016 after winning Liga titles and two Champions League trophies with Barcelona.

And the 32-year-old has scored 43 goals and provided 28 assists in 201 matches in his four-year stay at west London.

The Spaniard has only managed to feature nine times under Frank Lampard this season as the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic have been preferred to the veteran.

Pedro confirmed in an interview with Spanish network Cadena SER that he is set to leave Chelsea when his contract expires in the summer.

But he was also quick to put things into perspective amid the coronavirus pandemic, insisting his contract is of little importance.

“I’m terminating my contract, but right now it’s not the most important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it,” he said.

“The most important thing is for everyone to show solidarity. Whatever happens regarding my future will happen but right now is not important as we don't even know when we will return to training.

“We have been in quarantine because one of our players [Callum Hudson-Odoi] tested positive for coronavirus, he is now well and we are very happy for him.”

