COVID-19: I’m not in isolation — Akeredolu

…As Oyetola, wife test negative

•Submit yourselves for test, isolation, LP, NAOSS tell Ogun lawmakers

•Fayemi shuts down markets

•Don’t accept nose masks from strangers, Ogun NURTW warns motorists, passengers

By Dayo Johnson, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Shina Abubakar & James Ogunnaike

AKURE—GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, refuted claims that he tested positive to the coronavirus adding that he has not gone into self-isolation as being speculated across the state.

This came as GovernorAdegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his wife, Kafayat have tested negative to the virus.

Similarly, the Labour Party, LP and the National Association of Ogun State Students, NAOSS, yesterday, called on members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, who recently returned from foreign trips, to subject themselves to COVID-19 test and embark on self-isolation to determine their health status.

I’m not in isolation — Akeredolu

Speculations were rife that the governor, being in contact with some personalities during his trip to Abuja last week, would have been infected with COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing newsmen in Akure alongside the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie after a security meeting, said that the rumour was unfounded and baseless.

Akeredolu asked the people of the state not to entertain any fear about his health.

Speaking on the non-compliance of the closure order by government, Akeredolu sought “the co-operation and understanding of all residents in the State as the state government will work assiduously to keep the State safe from COVID-19.”

Oyetola, wife test negative

Similarly, Governor Oyetola of Osun State and his wife, Kafayat have tested negative to the virus.

The governor disclosed that the index case in the state, a UK returnee tested positive after he was picked before reaching his family and was subjected to test.

Governor Oyetola, who addressed journalists at the Government House, yesterday, said he has sent his blood sample to the accredited laboratory for test considering the fact that he was in Abuja last week.

It was gathered that the Governor met with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Abba Kyari, who has tested positive for the pandemic disease.

Oyetola added that his wife, Kafayat has also been tested and the result was negative.

His words: “Considering the fact that I was in Abuja for the better part of last week, as a way of leading by example, I have also subjected myself to test. My wife, because of her recent travel history, also subjected herself to test. Both came back negative.

“Sadly, I want to say that we have the first confirmed case of the novel Coronavirus in the state. It was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

“The case is a returnee from the United Kingdom and is currently receiving treatment.

“The sample was tested at NCDC accredited Testing Centre, which is the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede, Osun and the result returned positive on Tuesday night.

“However, this confirmed case is not the first one we will be subjected to investigation. But so far all the others have tested negative.

“The Government had contacted the family of the patient and has since commenced contact tracing to identify people who might have been in contact with the confirmed case.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the index case, a male, after returning from the United Kingdom, refused a plea to self-isolate in Lagos State by his friends, insisting that he had business in Osogbo.

Having refused to self isolate in Lagos his mobile number and identity were sent to authorities in the state and was used to track his movements before he was eventually picked up the moment he reached Osogbo.

Speaking on measures to curtail the spread, the governor said, “a Taskforce has been set up to man all the state land borders and conduct preliminary screening.

“All major markets will be shut down with effect from Friday, March 27. However, traders are allowed to sell food items in front of their houses. Pharmacies are also exempted from this ban. The ban on public gatherings, church services, Mosques, social events and political meetings among others remain in force.”

Submit yourselves for test, isolation, LP, NAOSS tell Ogun lawmakers

Following the recent trip to the UK by members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, the Ogun State chapter of Labour Party, LP, and National Association of Ogun State Students, NAOSS, yesterday, called for the isolation of the lawmakers to determine their health status.

The Chairman of LP in the state, Mr. Abayomi Arabambi said some Ogun State lawmakers recently returned into the State from the United Kingdom, but they neither self-isolate themselves nor submitted themselves for screening.

Arabambi said: “It has become grave, so dangerous and compulsory to force not only those who just returned from the UK and another western country, but all members of the legislature, including the Speaker and the totality of the staff and aides with their families, to be quarantined.

“Even friends, identified to have come in contact with all the mentioned, should be compelled to self-isolate themselves and thereafter be screened.”

Similarly, the National Association of Ogun State Students, NAOSS, insisted that the lawmakers should subject themselves to COVID-19 test and isolation to determine their health status.

In a statement by its National President, Gbemileke Ogunrombi, the students’ body said: “To stop the spread of COVID-19, it is imperative for the lawmakers to go for tests and not further increase the tension in the state.

“We want to commend the Government of Dapo Abiodun for its pro-activeness in curtailing and containing the spread of the pandemic in Ogun State.”

Fayemi shuts down markets

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has directed that all none essential commodity markets be closed down from today.

Those allowed to open for business are markets for foodstuff, medicine, medical equipment and water.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, “directed all medicine stores that are open to the public to make sure they do not sell or display any other items whatsoever, while those selling foodstuffs should not display or sell anything outside foodstuffs.

Pharmacy stores are also urged not to hike the prices of essential drugs.

“Meanwhile members of the public are reminded of the ban on gatherings that are above 20 persons either for social, communal or religious purposes, as a monitoring and enforcement task force officials have been dispatched across the state.”

Don’t accept nose masks from strangers, Ogun NURTW warns motorists, passengers

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Comrade Hakeem Bodunrin, yesterday, urged motorists and passengers across the state not to accept nose masks, gloves and sanitizers from untrusted sources.

Bodunrin said this while addressing newsmen in his Asero’s office in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said: “People need to be very careful and cautious of whom they collect nose masks, gloves and sanitizers from, especially our motorists and passengers, this period of the COVID-19 pandemic, criminals can lace them with chloroform for evil missions.

“Some criminals can pretend they are from a Foundation or Non-Governmental Organization, NGOs, and so in this period of shortage of nose masks, gloves and sanitizers, they will start distributing free personal protective equipment to the unsuspecting public and if you are not smart, you will fall victim to their trap.”

