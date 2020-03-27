Army disowns reported plan to lock down Nigeria





The Nigerian Army has advised citizens to ignore claims that the Federal Government plans to enforce military lockdown from Friday.





Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement Wednesday night, said such speculations were meant to create chaos, panic and disaffection in Nigeria.





He accused the promoters of ulterior motives at a time the country was focused on the coronavirus outbreak.





Musa noted that document being quoted was a proactive directive for the Nigerian Army to prepare for possible escalation of the COVID-19 based on the happenings around the world.





“The misinterpretation that Government is locking down the entire country and pulling out the Army by Friday 27 March 2020 is utterly false and baseless.





“The NA considers the publication and negative interpretation being given the content of the Classified document containing information meant for the Nigerian Army personnel as a violation of the Official Secret Act.





“The NA will continue to be professional, proactive and responsive in support of the Constitution, Democracy and Government of NIGERIA in line with its constitutional mandate of providing aid to civil authority when called upon to do so”, it read.





The Army assured that no stone will be unturned to prepare to support the civil authority in times of emergencies of national magnitude.





It added that mischief of some unpatriotic few will not dissuade the Nigerian Army from working with sister services, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to keep the nation safe.

