Coronavirus: Union leaders order tanker drivers to stay at home from Friday





The National Leadership of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), has directed tanker drivers to leave depots due to rising cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.





NARTO is the umbrella organisation of all commercial transport owners in Nigeria.





The union told drivers to stay at home with effect from Friday, March 27.





This announcement was contained in a statement by NARTO president, Yusuf Othma, on Wednesday.





He explained that the decision was in line with government’s effort to control the spread of the global pandemic.





Othma expressed worry about the safety and health of all its employees “who are continuously in the service of our fatherland”.





“In its determination to control the spread of the disease, the Federal Government has banned all public meetings of 50 persons and above in any one place.





“We have directed all our employees (tanker drivers) to keep away from the depots and stay at home with effect from Friday, March 27, pending when the situation is brought under control.





“This action is necessitated by the fact that our loading depots across the country are places of beehive of activities containing more than 500 persons at any one time”, he said.





Othma assured that the order would be lifted when the situation was under control.





He appealed to Nigerians to observe preventive measures and help health authorities win the battle.

