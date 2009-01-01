I have three vibrators; every female should have one- Toke Makinwa

Controversial media personality, Toke Makinwa has averred that every woman needs to have a vibrator in 2020.

The outspoken damsel known for making controversial statements made this known while emphasizing on the need for women to understand their s3xual preferences.

According to her, females need to have a time in the day when they will pleasure themselves with a vibrator.

“I am saying you should do this not because you are a pervert but because it will help you to know what works for you and what doesn’t,” she said.



Toke went on to prescribe three types of vibrators for females namely: “Bullet, rabbit, and a clit sucker.”

“So many haven’t had an orgasm before. You depend so much on the guy to decide what your body wants, however you should take one day in the week to experiment with your vagina and see what you really want,” she added.

Recall that Makinwa had stated that she shows off her butt because she thinks such has become a trend.

Makinwa noted her butt has “constantly turned to negative energy,” of recent, hence she has decided to flaunt it.

“My back is constantly turned to negative energy scratch motivational caption. Yes, I’m showing off my a** because I think it’s a trend and inserts Lauryn hill Doo Wop. Good morning, damn I’m all that,” she wrote on Instagram.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com