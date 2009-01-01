Home | News | General | Chelsea midfielder eye AC Milan return
I have three vibrators; every female should have one- Toke Makinwa
FG needs legal backing to enforce regulations on COVID-19 -Falana

Chelsea midfielder eye AC Milan return



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko fancies a return to AC Milan next season.

The France international is currently on-loan with AS Monaco to the end of this campaign.

However, Bakayoko faces returning to Chelsea this summer as Monaco aren’t expected to seek a permanent deal.

Instead, Bakayoko will have to find himself a new club, with Blues manager Frank Lampard also not counting on him.

Calciomercato.com says the midfielder favours a return to Milan, where he spent last season on-loan.

A January move was close to being realised before midfielder Franck Kessie chose to remain with the Rossonero.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192