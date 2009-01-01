Chelsea midfielder eye AC Milan return
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko fancies a return to AC Milan next season.
The France international is currently on-loan with AS Monaco to the end of this campaign.
However, Bakayoko faces returning to Chelsea this summer as Monaco aren’t expected to seek a permanent deal.
Instead, Bakayoko will have to find himself a new club, with Blues manager Frank Lampard also not counting on him.
Calciomercato.com says the midfielder favours a return to Milan, where he spent last season on-loan.
A January move was close to being realised before midfielder Franck Kessie chose to remain with the Rossonero.
