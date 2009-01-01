Home | News | General | Heartbreak as Champions League tie which made 40,000 fans contract coronavirus revealed

- Coronavirus has spread around the world putting humans in shock

- Atalanta vs Valencia match is said to have made 40,000 fans contract the virus

- The two teams met in February in the Champions League at San Siro

A top scientist named Francesco Le Foche has claimed that the Champions League encounter between Atalanta and Valencia was the spreading point for the deadly coronavirus.

Although the pandemic came out in China, but for now, Italy and Spain are the worst affected nations in the world considering the number of sufferers and deaths.

Atalanta's home ground is in Bergamo, but the Champions League body refused to allow them use the venue for their games due to how small it is.

And they had to travel to San Siro with their fans which is the home of AC Milan to play their Champions League encounter against Spanish giants Valencia.

No coronavirus here - Media personality IK Osakioduwa shuts down rumours that he has COVID-19

The Champions League match took place on February 19 in which Atalanta won the tie 4-1 and since then, Italy and Spain have more than 70,000 people who have contracted the virus.

''The Atalanta-Valencia game could very well have been one of them. It was the apex of collective euphoria in a unique football season for this club,''. Le Foche explained according to UK Sun.

Valencia later went on to announce that that 35 percent of their squad have contracted coronavirus and they have been quarantined.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how entire football fraternities were thrown into mourning and serious confusion following the death of Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia who died after contracting coronavirus.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is said to have been working with Portada Alta which is a club in Malaga since three years ago before he died untimely.

According to the report on UK Sun, Garcia was first diagnosed of leukemia and was rushed to the hospital before the symptoms of coronavirus came.

The signs are here - Actress Uche Elendu advises fans to make peace with God over coronavirus

He is now the first youngest victim of the deadly coronavirus which has been troubling the planet earth since December 2019.

Doctors are said to have tried all they could to save his life, but all efforts were futile.

Since the outbreak of the disease, almost 300 people are reported to have died in Spain with many still battling for survival in the hospital.

Premier League games have also been postponed till next month because of this deadly virus and there are even talks that the season may have ended.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...