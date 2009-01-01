Home | News | General | Singer Peruzzi to give fans N2m to help cope during this hard time

- Nigerian music star, Peruzzi, has taken to social media to help alleviate people’s suffering during this coronavirus pandemic

- Peruzzi said that he will be giving out N2 million to fans and that he has already given out N1 million

- The singer said that fans should share screenshots and drop their account details

The coronavirus pandemic is slowly ravaging the world and a lot of people, especially in Africa, are in a state of panic, as they do not have faith in their medical system.

Even more developed countries are finding it hard to conquer the pandemic as their hospitals struggle to take the large number of patients with the virus.

At this point, the government and health organisations have advised that people should practice social distancing and to also stay at home so as not to spread the disease.

The problem with staying at home for many Africans is that they cannot afford not to work on a daily basis because that is where they feed from.

Well, some celebrities have taken it upon themselves to help reduce their suffering during these hard times.

Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, has taken to social media via his Twitter page to pledge N2 million to his fans. The singer said that he has already given out N1 million.

See his tweet below:

This is coming shortly after Nigerian singer, Runtown, fulfilled his pledge to give out N10 million to fans during this tough period. Fans shared screenshots of the payment they received from the celebrity.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians took to social media to react after a pastor, Matthew Ashimolowo, told his church members not to forget to pay their offerings online.

As expected, the video has caused a wide range of reactions from Nigerians. While some people feel that he was only responding to questions asked from his members, others felt it was distasteful for him to be asking for offering during these trying times.

