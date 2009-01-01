Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nollywood actors Toyin Abraham and Bimbo Akintola educate Nigerians on behalf of UNICEF and NCDC

- Nollywood actresses have been giving out tips on how to stay safe during pandemic

- The actresses did this on behalf of the United Nations Children's Fund and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

- Videos of Toyin Abraham and Bimbo Akintola on the official Twitter accounts of the agencies

The world is currently dealing with a deadly virus known as the coronavirus. This virus has killed thousands around the world and many are still being infected due to its widespread.

To curb the spread, different health agencies have been sharing tips on how to stay safe and people were advised to stay at home and self-quarantine.

However, with all the information being passed there is also the risk of passing false information to unsuspecting people, which may lead to panic or even something tragic.

Please stay home and stay safe - Toyin Abraham says as she donates foodstuff, hand sanitisers to people across Nigeria

To prevent this outcome, the United Nations Children's Fund and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have sort the help of celebrities to pass the right information to the public due to the large audience they have at their disposal.

The United Nations Children's Fund is a United Nations and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have used Nollywood actors Bimbo Akintola and Toyin Abraham to share tips on social media.

Videos of the actresses sharing tips were shared the official Twitter accounts of the agencies. Abraham noted that she would be speaking Yoruba Language in her own videos to get to more people.



