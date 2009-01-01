Home | News | General | NYSC extends 2020 Batch A stream II online registration, gives further instructions

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the extension of online registration to Tuesday, March 31, for 2020 Batch 'A' Stream II prospective corps members.

According to an updated statement posted on its official Twitter page on Sunday, March 22, the NYSC said prospective corps members who are unable to choose their State of Deployment should be patient, explaining that more slots will still be available before the portal closes.

The corps also disclosed that information about the orientation course will be announced in due course.

Corps members appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for the increase in their monthly allowances.

"More States will be available before the portal closes. If you are unable to select state, you will still be deployed to a state. NYSC has the authority to deploy you to any state of the federation, even after selecting State of Deployment," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the NYSC has debunked some media reports that a corps member in NYSC Ekiti Orientation Camp tested positive to COVID-19.

The zonal coordinator of the NYSC southwest area office in Osun state, Emmanuel Attah said the report was fake and being peddled by mischievous elements.

In a statement he released to the media on Wednesday, March 18, Attah said: “It is orchestrated just to mislead Nigerians especially, parents and guardians of members of the service corps that are in NYSC Camps nationwide.

“I want to repeat that no corps member has tested positive to coronavirus or any other disease in all the NYSC formations nationwide.”

In another report, the director-general of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has given reasons why the orientation camp exercise was suspended.

According to him, it was suspended as a precautionary measure to avoid cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said no case of the virus has been recorded as at the time of this report.

Going further, he said even though they have taken measures but there was still a need to suspend the camp activities to ensure that no case is recorded.

