Home | News | General | See the awful thing Pogba and wife did to their child because of coronavirus (video)

- Paul Pogba looked confused when his wife hit their son with toilet roll

- Maria Zulay made a terrible stay home challenge kick

- The child was however not hurt as regards the impact

Paul Pogba’s wife Maria Zulay while making an attempt to join in the trending stay home challenge appeared to have kicked a roll of tissue right in the face of their toddler as she rushed to comfort the child.

The stay home challenge is becoming a global trend where players challenge themselves to do a number of keepy-ups with the toilet roll before making a ‘pass’ to challenge another.

Toilet roll is now a precious item following the continued spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus across the globe as people now panic buy.

In the video shared by Maria while at their Manchester home due to the lock down, Pogba was seen throwing the tissue to her as she kicked one and then flicked the other which directly struck the toddler on the face.

Buhari’s media team needs to be replaced over his Covik one nine video - Uche Jombo

There was confusion in the faces of the couple as to what they have just done, before the Maria made an attempt to comfort the child.

Meanwhile, the Manchester United player earlier posted a video on Instagram to show off his new hairstyle.

His famously, frequently changing hair - that has been bleached, blond, red, blue and pink and drawn criticism from pundits - is GONE.

Pogba has had the razor to his head and not a single follicle lived to tell the tale.

Looking relaxed at home, he posted: "This is Paul Pogba.

"I'm with the little one, we're playing football, fooling around I dribble past him until he grows up and does the same to me!

"These are the things you can do at home to stay safe if you have a garden, if you're inside even in a small apartment with a foam ball, like we used to do back in the days - we play, we break things, we say sorry to our parents and go on!”

Elisha Abbo AGN appointment: Hilda Dokubo addresses Emeka Rollas, appeals to northeast actors to bring forth new candidate

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles stars have, in a unique fashion, subtly passed their message on how to avoid contact with the rampaging novel coronavirus which has so far killed over 7,000 people across the globe.

With the pandemic spreading across the world most especially Europe, top professional leagues across the continent have been suspended while players are ordered to self-quarantine.

Panic buyers are snatching up every tissue paper from all stores across the globe in bid to protect themselves.

Nigerian stars took time to challenge themselves as they juggled the 'precious item' in style and pass to another tagging it #StayHomeChallenge.

Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...