Coronavirus: I didn't go into self-isolation - Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has reacted to viral claims that he is in self-isolation due to due to alleged possible infection with coronavirus.

Akeredolu who gave a press briefing alongside the commissioner of police in the state, Undie Adie, on Wednesday, March 25, referred to such reports are false and unfounded.

The governor insisted that if he were on self-isolation as falsely reported, he would not have been seen in public places, The Nation reports.

He explained that his meeting with Adie was to ensure compliance with the closure of markets and other directives given by the state government as preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus: Governor Akeredolu opens up on his health status

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu on Wednesday, March 25, made some revelation on his health status in relation to coronavirus.

Akeredolu said that he has volunteered to submit himself for a test to be sure about his health condition.

The Ondo governor stated that this became necessary after he attended a meeting with some persons who had already subjected themselves to the same procedure, although the results proved negative.

However, the governor made it clear that he has none of the symptoms of the pandemic which has spread to many countries, including Nigeria.

He also promised all who are interested to know that the result of the test will be made public once it was out.

In another report, Legit.ng reported that the state government has confirmed that there was a suspected case of coronavirus in Akure, the state capital.

The state government has, however, given assurance that the situation is being currently handled.

A man simply identified as David who came into Nigeria from the United States was taken to a government hospital in Ondo state after being suspected of having coronavirus.

The suspected patient is currently being observed at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in Akure.

Legit.ng gathered that the development had been confirmed by the state's commissioner for health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro.

