Good news! If you are a Nigerian with idea that can better your community, then the Unites States needs you

At a time Nigerians are beginning to grapple with coronavirus, the United States of America has announced plans to assist any of the citizens who has an idea that can better his immediate environment.

The US made this gesture known in a statement posted on its social media page asking Nigerians who have good ideas that can help their communities to apply.

The US said the gesture was part of the special self-help programmes in Nigeria by the country's ambassador.

If you have a good idea for how to improve life in your community, we may be able to help!

The Ambassador’s Special Self Help Program in Nigeria provides grants to assist small-scale community development projects that improve basic economic or social conditions at the village level. The objective of the program is to encourage self-reliance within local communities and to further U.S. Embassy health and development priorities in Nigeria.

Projects must align with one or more U.S. Embassy priority:

• Community-based natural resource management

• Economic diversification, including small business creation and income generation

• Social services to assist disadvantaged populations

• Youth and child development

While asking Nigerians with such ideas to find the funding opportunities through https://bit.ly/2UfYq0g, it also said the application deadline had been extended to June 1. 2020.

It is known that many communities and individuals in Nigeria need such assistance as the one being put forward by the US.

For example, Legit.ng recently reported how the best science student in Nigeria, Abdullahi Akintade Akanbi, revealed some of the tough experiences he went through before he bagged the award.

In a report by the Nigerian Tribune, Akanbi said that due to lack of funds, he was forced to leave Molek Secondary School for Osogbo Grammar School, a public secondary academic institution.

