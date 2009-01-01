Home | News | General | President Buhari resumes work amid coronavirus scare in Aso Rock Villa

- As Nigeria continues to fight the spread of coronavirus, the nation's number one citizen has gone back to work

- President Muhammadu Buhari resumed work at his office on Wednesday, March 25, without receiving any visitor

- President Buhari had earlier tested negative for the rampaging disease, presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina confirmed

A report by Daily Trust indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, March 25, resumed work without receiving any visitor amidst the coronavirus scare in Aso Rock Villa.

According to a source within the presidency speaking to the newspaper publication, Buhari as at 2:30 pm was still working in his office, however, he did not receive any government official for the usual briefing.

Legit.ng also gathered that the Nigerian leader endorsed the postponement of the meeting of Council of State which was earlier scheduled to hold today, Thursday, March 26.

In compliance with the restriction of not more than 50 people gathering at the same time, at any venue to maintain social distancing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) the Presidency had on Tuesday, March 24, pruned the number of personnel working in the Presidential Villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari resumed work after testing negative for coronavirus

This is coming several hours after Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity confirmed that Nigeria's seat of power Aso Rock is on partial lockdown.

The presidential spokesman during an interactive session with state house correspondents on Wednesday, March 25 said things are on a low key in Nigeria at present and the same thing affected the presidential villa.

He also said the federal executive council (FEC) meetings were suspended indefinitely because of the numbers of participants.

Earlier, Legit.ng previously reported that the presidency confirmed that President Buhari tested negative for the novel Coronavirus infection.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity made the confirmation in a statement on Wednesday, March 25. The presidential spokesperson said the result is a thing of joy.

Similarly, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has tested negative for the global disease also known as Covid-19. This was made public by Femi Ojudu, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political affairs, on Wednesday, March 25.

Giving updates on the coronavirus case throughout the world on his official Facebook page, Ojudu said: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tests negative."

However, Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president has since tested positive to the viral disease. Kyari who was on a trip to Germany on Saturday, March 7, to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigerian electricity expansion programme, returned to the country on Saturday, March 14.

