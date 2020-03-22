Home | News | General | Just in: Nigerian players who were kidnapped 3 days ago finally released (see details)

- Dayo Ojo of Enyimba has been released by his abductors after three days in captivity

- Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets has also regained his freedom

- Both players are said to have since reunited with their families

Dayo Ojo of Enyimba and Benjamin Iluyomade of Abia Comets have been released by their abductors after three days in captivity.

The pair were abducted at Ipele town, after Ifon in Ondo state while returning home following the suspension of the league, cited on Twitter.

Emmanuel James who was also caught in the web managed to escape the attack, but the two others were whisked away into an unknown destination.

Nigerian Professional Football League clubs Enyimba of Aba and Abia Comets were reportedly told to pay N20million for the release of their players who were kidnapped on Sunday, March 22.

Barely 72 hours in captivity, Enyimba football club stated that the players have been released, also cited on Twitter.

"Enyimba midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and Abia Comets' Benjamin Iluyomade, who were kidnapped on Sunday have regained their freedom,” the statement read.

“The footballers were released on Wednesday night following the combined efforts of Enyimba Football Club and the families of the players.

“The players have since reunited with their families,” the club said in a statement made available to GOAL.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not confirmed if any form of ransom was paid to the abductors before they let go of the lads.

This is coming barely three days that Super Eagles and Enugu International forward Ifeanyi George was killed in a ghastly motor accident while returning to his base on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

The ex-Enyimba of Aba striker was in the car with two others who were also killed in the incident. They were said to be returning home when the tragic incident occurred.

Heartbroken former team-mate and Nigeria beach soccer legend Abu Azeez replied a post with ‘crying emojis’, describing it as the "saddest news of the year".

Ifeanyi George made his international debut for Nigeria in 2017 against Benin and made two international caps. He was aged 26.

The management Enugu Rangers in a statement confirmed the involvement of some of their players in a fatal accident while traveling for the ten-days break.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Enugu Rangers have announced a multi-million naira insurance package for the family of late player Ifeanyi George.

The striker was traveling from Enugu to Lagos before he ran into a stationary articulated vehicle while driving and died on the spot.

George was with a Feeders' team player and also a friend who all died as well in the tragic motor accident throwing their families into serious shock and sadness.

Club chairman Davidson Owumi stated that the management of Rangers have contacted the insurance company so far for them to make quick preparation on the process.

