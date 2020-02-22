Home | News | General | Hazard finally admits to 1 thing he regrets about his debut season with Real Madrid

- Eden Hazard has conceded to the fact that his debut season at Real Madrid is bad

- The 29-year-old has been hit with several injury problems following his move from Chelsea

- Hazard is currently recovering from an ankle surgery that could keep him out of the current campaign

Eden Hazard has admitted that he has not lived up to his billing at RealMadrid after his £150million move from Chelsea last summer, cited on Marca.

The 29-year-old has been hit with several injury problems which restricted him to just one goal in 15 appearances in all competitions.

Hazard suffered another knock on February 22, 2020, against Levante in the La Liga which has resulted into conducting surgery on his ankle and could be ruled out of the entire season.

But the Belgium international is looking towards the next season as he believes things would get better for him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"My first season at Madrid has been bad, but none all of it," Hazard admitted in an interview with RTBF.

"It's been a season of adaptation.

"I'll be judged on the second one.

"It's up to me to be in good shape next year.

"The group is good; it's been a great experience for me.

"I still have four years left on my contract."

Eden Hazard lives in one of the worst cities hit by the deadly coronavirus but the former Lille man is observing the stay at home exercise ordered by the government.

"I'm fine! Always inside the house, taking care of myself," Hazard noted.

"I'm doing better, they took the stitches out one week ago.

"Now I'm working a little harder.

"I can walk now, so everything is fine!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has been put on a strict dietary plan and given personal training regimes as he continues his recovery from injury during his coronavirus quarantine.

Fitness coach Gregory Dupont has now tasked Hazard and other Real Madrid stars to keep themselves 100 per cent fit and ensure they eat properly.

Each player is being given nutritional advice, to ensure they are getting enough protein to maintain muscle mass, as well as vitamins.

