Home | News | General | List of markets shutdown by Lagos state govt over covid-19
Rep partners Ugwuanyi against Covid-19 penetration
Chloroquine not approved for Coronavirus treatment, NCDC warns Nigerians

List of markets shutdown by Lagos state govt over covid-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt
Officials of Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, during a mop up exercise of unfortified food products recently in Lagos.

By Idowu Bankole

The Lagos state government announced plans on Tuesday of shutting down non-essential markets in the state in order to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus diseases in the state. 

In line with the directive, the Lagos State government has released names of the markets to be closed.

According to Lagos state government, these markets do not sell essential products like food items and medical supplies and therefore will be shut down from today till further notice.

Video: COVID-19: Fear grips ministers, Govs, Villa guests as Kyari, aides test positive

[embedded content]

These markets include:

1. GSM Village, Airport Road, Ikeja.

2. Mandilaz market on Lagos Island.

3. Oluwole market on Lagos Island.

4. Ogba market.

5. Ladipo Market.

6. Arena market oshodi.

7. Oshodi market.

8. Lawanson market.

9. Kantangua market.

10. Alaba international market.

11. Trade fair market.

12. Igando market, Alimosho, Abule-egba.

13. Ebute ero market.

14. Computer Village, Ikeja.

15. Balogun market in Lagos island.

16. Iyana-ipaja.

17. Agege market.

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192