Home | News | General | Gunmen kidnap Gov Mohammed’s elder brother in Bauchi
COVID-19: Nigerian Army debunks enforcement of military lockdown rumour
World still lives in shadow of transatlantic slave trade — UN Chief

Gunmen kidnap Gov Mohammed’s elder brother in Bauchi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Gunmen kidnap Gov Mohammed's elder brother in Bauchi
Sen. Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi state

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The elder brother of Bauchi state governor, Yaya Adamu has reportedly been kidnapped.

Vanguard learned that he was kidnapped around 7.30 pm on Wednesday at Ungwan Jaki in Bauchi metropolis by gunmen.

A close relative who does not want to be mentioned told Vanguard that it is a double tragedy for the governor and his family because of his health status.

“It is true that the elder brother of the governor was kidnapped yesterday. The whole thing is confusing because we don’t know which to focus on; whether it is the health of the governor or to find his missing brother.

“I just hope they don’t hurt him. That gentleman (Governor’s brother) doesn’t deserve this. I hope they release him on time so that he can reunite with his family,” he said.

All efforts by Vanguard to get Bauchi State Police Command to confirm the development was counterproductive as the PPRO, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar did not answer calls put through his mobile phone.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192