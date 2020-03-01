Home | News | General | Kano Government Closes Borders, Shuts Airport Road Over Coronavirus

kano State Government has ordered the closure of land borders and routes linking the state to other parts of the country with effect from Friday, March 27, to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.‎

Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Anwar said that movements coming in and out of the state were banned ‎beginning from 12:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.‎

‎He said: “This includes all kinds of movements through the borders of the state, even those coming to Kano through Domestic Wing of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport will remain at the airport, without getting access into the city.‎

“This decision is hard but absolutely necessary, as part of precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge Kano citizens and all other Nigerians to bear with this difficult situation”.‎

According to him, land borders will be shut while the government ensure close monitoring of the situation to keep the people abreast of development.

Anwar said that the police, members of the Kano Road Transport Authority (KAROTA), Hisbah and other security agencies were mobilised to enforce compliance with the border closure.

‎The governor’s aid reiterated government commitment to adopt proactive measures to safeguard public health and protect the people against the virus.

“People must cooperate with health workers to ensure that our state is safe and the country, adhere to social distancing and stay at home as advised by health workers.‎

“People should maintain high personal hygiene, practice regular handwashing with soap under running water and ensure application of sanitisers,” the statement said.‎

‎The statement further urged people to stay away from going to markets unless for essential needs and cooperate with security agencies.

