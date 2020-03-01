Home | News | General | Coronavirus: AY mocks Nigerian politicians, reveals effect on health sector

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY has taken a swipe at Nigerian politicians who have in the past few days tested positive to Coronavirus.

DAILY POST reported that Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday tested positive to COVID-19.

Also, Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed was conformed positive after having close contact with Atiku Abubakar’s son.

Theses cases have placed the lives of many governors and ministers at risk, as most of them were at some point in the last 14 days, in a meeting with Abba Kyari or Mohammed.

Reacting, AY on his Twitter page, while mocking the politicians told them to receive treatments at the poor health centres they built.

He stated that the Coronavirus crisis will eventually have a positive effect on Nigeria’s health sector.

His tweet read: “All the politicians testing positive should be taken to the poor health centers they initially left for the masses.

“Either we like it or not, the Covid19 will have a positive impact on the Nigeria system of govt, particularly the health sector.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...