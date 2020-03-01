Home | News | General | Kenyan President Uhuru Bans Sex For 6 Months To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The Kenyan government has told members of the public to avoid unnecessary sex and have at least two beds in one household.

The government also discouraged any close contact of people with their partners saying that will increase the chance of spreading coronavirus.

Kenya has confirmed three more coronavirus cases, meaning the country now has seven patients with Covid 19.

Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed that three more patients had tested positive for the virus.

Two of the cases were a couple that travelled from Madrid, Spain on March 4 through Dubai arriving in Kenya on March 5.

The tired case is a Burundian national who travelled from Dubai, UAE, to Kenya. He arrived on March 17 and was picked up by a surveillance team, Mr Kagwe said.

We are tracing persons who may have been in contact with the patients” he said.

The tested were done by the National Influenza Centre and the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

Eighteen patients are currently admitted at Mbagathi. Of these, the CS said seven have been screened and are negative. Samples of 11 others are still being processed.

The Kenya government is now appealing to Kenyans to report anyone who is not self-quarantining.

“Any Kenyans travelling into the country must sign a legal form to assure the gov’t that you will be self-quarantine,” he said.

Mr Kagwe also stressed the importance of strict hygiene in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

“Washing hands and social distancing is the key reasons Chinese cases are coming down.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...