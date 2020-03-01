Home | News | General | Catholic Priest Found Dead In His Car In Anambra (Photos)

A Roman Catholic Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Oroma-Etiti in Anam, Anambra State was found dead in his car at the front of Vicarage gate.The priest identified as Rev Fr. Charles Okeke-odogwu was found dead before the gate of the vicarage on the steering. It is still unclear what killed the priest.

May his soul RIP.Amen.

