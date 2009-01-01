Home | News | General | BREAKING: Buhari to release N6.5bn to NCDC to fight COVID-19
Catholic Priest Found Dead In His Car In Anambra (Photos)
Coronavirus lockdown: Provide relief for Nigerians, Lawan tells Buhari

BREAKING: Buhari to release N6.5bn to NCDC to fight COVID-19



Barring any last minute change, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government will release N6.5bn emergency fund for the fight against Coronavirus.

Buhari-led federal government is expected to release the money to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

This was disclosed by the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to Ahmad, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning made the disclosure in Abuja.

He tweeted: “FLASH: The Federal Government is releasing additional N6.5 billion as an emergency intervention to the National Centre for Disease Control (@NCDCGov) as Nigeria intensifies the fight to curb the spread of the #COVID19 in the country, the finance minister has said y’day in Abuja.”

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently stands at 51, according to NCDC.

While one death has been recorded, two patients have recovered and discharged.


