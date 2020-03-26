Home | News | General | UBA donates N5bn to battle Coronavirus in Africa
UBA donates N5bn to battle Coronavirus in Africa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The United Bank for Africa, UBA, has said it would provide N5 billion (U$14 million) to the COVID-19 Relief Support across Africa.

The bank said it would provide the money through the UBA Foundation.

According to tweets on its twitter handle on Thursday, N1 billion of the fund would go to Lagos and N500 million to Abuja.

The bank added that N1 billion would go to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria to fight coronavirus.


It added that N1.5 billion would to Africa countries that had UBA’s presence.

The bank also budget N1 billion for Medical Centres with equipment and supplies

“We Will Provide N5 billion(U$14 million) To COVID-19 Relief Support Across Africa.

“To catalyze a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the #Coronavirus pandemic, we’ll provide N5 billion to #COVID19 relief support across Africa through the @UBAFoundation,” it said.

To catalyze a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the #Coronavirus pandemic, we’ll provide N5 billion to #COVID19 relief support across Africa through the @UBAFoundation. pic.twitter.com/PJrfHiokfQ

— UBA Group (@UBAGroup) March 26, 2020
N1 billion to Lagos, Nigeria

N500 million to Abuja, Nigeria

N1 billion to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria

N1.5 billion to UBA’s presence countries in Africa

N1 billion for Medical Centres with equipment & supplies

Free Telemedicine call centre facility

— UBA Group (@UBAGroup) March 26, 2020

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

