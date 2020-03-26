UBA donates N5bn to battle Coronavirus in Africa
We Will Provide N5 billion(U$14 million) To COVID-19 Relief Support Across Africa— UBA Group (@UBAGroup) March 26, 2020
To catalyze a comprehensive pan-African response to the fight against the #Coronavirus pandemic, we’ll provide N5 billion to #COVID19 relief support across Africa through the @UBAFoundation. pic.twitter.com/PJrfHiokfQ
N1 billion to Lagos, Nigeria— UBA Group (@UBAGroup) March 26, 2020
N500 million to Abuja, Nigeria
N1 billion to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria
N1.5 billion to UBA’s presence countries in Africa
N1 billion for Medical Centres with equipment & supplies
Free Telemedicine call centre facility
