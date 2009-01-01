Home | News | General | I tested negative for coronavirus, Mamora reveals
UBA donates N5bn to battle Coronavirus in Africa
Man United launch massive hunt for Barcelona striker which could force Ighalo out of the club

I tested negative for coronavirus, Mamora reveals



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, says he has tested negative for coronavirus.

Mamora said this in a text message sent to newsmen on Thursday.

He admitted that he came in contact with at least one person who tested positive for the virus.

The minister, however, did not disclose the identity of the person he came in contact with.

Mamora said, “Following my contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, I went into self-isolation. Testing was carried out on me yesterday (Wednesday) and the result came back negative this morning (Thursday).”

It was gathered that many ministers have gone into self-isolation since reports emerged that the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and three of his aides tested positive for coronavirus.

Kyari also attended the Federal Executive Council meeting last week as well as meetings with All Progressives Congress’ governors.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173