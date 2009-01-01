Home | News | General | Man United launch massive hunt for Barcelona striker which could force Ighalo out of the club

- Antoine Griezmann could be on his way to Old Trafford

- The Barcelona forward will be open to a move after failing to impress in Spain

- Manchester United are making efforts to land the forward to Old Trafford

With reports that Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is open to selling, Premier League giants Manchester United are said to be preparing a shock move for the Frenchman, Sport Bible reports.

The 29-year-old moved to Barca last season for a whopping €120 million however, he has not yet lived up to expectation with the Catalan giants.

Top Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported that United have shown interest in Griezmann for some time now and they are now making a move for the former Atletico man.

It was also hinted that the player would likely be offered the iconic number 7 jersey which at the moment, is occupied by Alexis Sanchez who is currently on loan at Inter Milan.

Panic at Old Trafford as Coronavirus could hinder Ighalo's current contract extension with Man United

Recall that United has in 2018 signed Sanchez from Premier League rivals Arsenal, but the Chilean failed to impress at the Old Trafford club where he just managed 5 goals in 45 games before he was shipped out on loan.

United also sold Lukaku to Inter and are yet to find a formidable replacement, however it is still in doubt if Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo who has impressed since his arrival at the club will get a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chinese Super League giants Shanghai Shenhua have reportedly offered Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo massive £400k-a-week deal for him to leave Manchester United this summer.

According to the report on Sky Sports, Shanghai Shenhua's chiefs have been impressed with Odion Ighalo's performances so far for Manchester United and they want him to return to China.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

The Nigerian has been superb for Manchester United since he joined in January scoring four goals for the Red Devils in three starts.

And his parent club in China are said to have been pleased with his success so far at Manchester United and want him to come back to the team.

His current contract at Shanghai will expire in December 2022 and now the Chinese club have offered him another two-year deal.

